BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Officials recover bodies of 3 men who disappeared in Lake Maurepas

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.(WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Authorities have found the bodies of all three men who went missing Sunday evening on Lake Maurepas.

On Monday morning, crews found the body of the man who jumped into Lake Maurepas to try to save his son and another man. Later in the day, around 6:30 p.m., the two remaining men’s bodies were found, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries.

Officials identified the three men as Michael Bryant, 48, of Denham Springs; Zane Bryant, 20, of Denham Springs; and Zachary LeDuff, 18, of Greenwell Springs.

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.(WAFB)

“You see weather coming and you are out in Lake Maurepas, the best thing you can do is to get away from it,” said Randy Lamoux, of Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries. “You just have to remember the water can be a fun place, but it can be a dangerous place.”

The three men were among a large number of people on a pontoon boat in Lake Maurepas Sunday when witnesses say LeDuff went into the water and started having difficulty.

Witnesses say Zane Bryant jumped in to help but also started having trouble in the water.

At that point, witnesses say Michael Bryant also jumped in to assist his son and LeDuff.

None of the three men resurfaced.

The incident unfolded near the mouth of Blind River around 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 26.

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.(Submitted)

Multiple agencies have been on the scene assisting in the search.

“What we believe is that there was kind of a turn in the weather at that time. The water was pretty calm. Lake Maurepas has a history and a reputation, it will turn on you fairly quickly,” said Lamoux.

Lamoux says if someone is drowning, the best option is to not jump in, but instead, try and throw a floatation device to the person and, most importantly, wear a life vest.

Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.
Officials are searching for three people who went missing in Lake Maurepas Sunday afternoon.(WAFB)

He says you should wear a life jacket any time you are boating or doing anything like that because it will say your life.

A life jacket would have made a difference here, he said.

A father who jumped into Lake Maurepas to save his son is dead. The son and another man, who was also trying to help, remain missing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lakeview armed robbery
‘Be careful!’: Thief wipes out after holding Lakeview man at gunpoint, steals car
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
RAW: Cell phone video captures New Orleans mayor breaking up altercation in bathroom
WATCH: New Orleans mayor breaks up altercation in bathroom at hip-hop show
Weekends violent crime
Hired armed security guard fends off would-be carjackers
Black Ink Crew on VH1
Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online

Latest News

Mayor Cantrell approval rating and response to crime
Mayor Cantrell’s approval rating down 18 points since last year, most residents say city is on the wrong track
Rodney Joseph Arabie Jr, 47, is being held on a bond over $1,000,000
Houma man arrested for rape and sex crimes involving children
Abortion ruling concerns
Many are concerned other rights will lose federal protection following recent SCOTUS decisions
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean