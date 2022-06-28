Projecting the Saints starting defense

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - With training camp less than a month away, let’s take a look at what the Saints starting defense could look like in 2022.

The defensive line is anchored by the team’s longest tenured player, Cam Jordan. He heads into his 13th season, and is coming off another double-digit sack season.

Next to him at defensive tackle is David Onyemata. At the other tackle, we’re projecting new Saint Kentavius Street over Shy Tuttle.

The other end position could get interesting. Both Payton Turner and Marcus Davenport have been rehabbing injuries. In their place has been Carl Granderson. However for this projection, we’re going with Davenport.

At linebacker, Demario Davis is the team’s unquestioned leader at the Mike (middle linebacker) position. Next to him at weakside, is second-year pro Pete Werner.

The secondary looks talented and deep. At one corner is Marshon Lattimore, opposite of him is second-year player Paulson Adebo.

On the inside at nickel, is the always entertaining C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

At safety, the team welcomes Tyrann Mathieu, who’s already been a hit with Saints fans due to his strong ties to the area.

Marcus Maye, who’s still not a 100 percent, but should get there soon. He too has a possible suspension looming.

Mathieu and Maye could be interchangeable at strong and free safety.

