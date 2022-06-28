BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

REPORT: LSU lands Vandy shortstop Carter Young through transfer portal

Vanderbilt's Carter Young during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in...
Vanderbilt's Carter Young during an NCAA baseball game on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Columbia, Mo.(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Jay Johnson has been on a tear this offseason and has added their fifth player via the NCAA Transfer Portal in Vanderbilt shortstop Carter Young. Young announced the decision via Instagram on Monday, June 27 and simply stated “new opportunities.”

Young is the second shortstop that LSU has added through the portal, the first being Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda. Shortstop was one of the weaknesses for the Tigers last season as Jordan Thompson led the team in errors with 18.

RELATED STORIES
LSU hires Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson
REPORT: LSU adds Vanderbilt’s RHP Christian Little
REPORT: LSU lands coveted N.C. State first baseman Tommy White
REPORT: LSU adds Baylor shortstop Jack Pineda
REPORT: LSU adds Dylan Tebrake, 2-time Big East Pitcher of the Year

Last season, Young started 53 games with a .207 batting average with 39 hits, six doubles, three triples and seven home runs. He also added 26 RBI and had a .949 fielding percentage while committing 11 errors.

Through three seasons with the Commodores Young has played in 135 games with a .244 career batting average with 119 hits, 24 doubles, eight triples, and 23 home runs. He has a career fielding percentage of .958 with 20 total errors, with 11 being his highest in his career at Vanderbilt.

In the 2021 season, Young had his best season at Vanderbilt playing in 61 games with a .966 fielding percentage and seven errors. At the plate, he hit a career-high 16 home runs, with 15 doubles and five triples to go along with 52 RBI.

The Tigers have added Creighton and two-time Big East Pitcher of the Year Dylan Tebrake, the freshman home run record holder in North Carolina State first baseman Tommy White and Vanderbilt right-hander Christian Little.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
Police say officers arrived at an apartment last Wednesday in the 300 block of Second Avenue...
6 arrested in connection to Bogalusa robbery that led to murder, police say
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean
Black Ink Crew on VH1
Ceaser Emanuel, ‘Black Ink Crew,’ star fired after dog abuse video surfaces online

Latest News

FILE - Minnesota Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson, right, holds a meeting on the mound with...
LSU hires Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson
Mississippi infielder Tim Elko (25) celebrates his home run with teammates in the third inning...
Ole Miss sweeps Oklahoma with 4-2 victory | Rebels crowned National Champs
Wide receiver Kyle Parker is the latest commitment in LSU's 2023 class. Source: Kyle Parker
LSU 2023 football recruiting class starting to take shape
Myles Brennan breaks down a 'close' battle for starting QB spot at LSU
Myles Brennan weighs in on the LSU QB battle