Zack: Typical summer with daily storm chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more summer than this around these parts as daily rain chances will rule the forecast along with periods of hot sun.

Today will bring a mixture of both of those things as sun and clouds give way to some pop up thunderstorms. Everything in the atmosphere will be slow moving today so if a storm pops on your head, it could be heavy. Rain coverage for your Tuesday will be around 40% as highs hit 90.

Through the middle of the week things stay consistent in weather as we watch and see what this western Gulf disturbance does. As it moves inland along the Texas Coast late week this will likely allow for a surge of southerlies off to its east. That means the chances of a higher rain coverage come Thursday and Friday is on the table for us here locally. Even though we won’t be “impacted” from whatever it becomes, our weather will be influenced by it even into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Right now I’m sticking with a mixture of sun and storms all throughout the 4th of July weekend but it wouldn’t surprise me to see those higher than normal rain chances at the end of the week creep on into the weekend.

Not only do we have things going on in the Gulf from a tropical perspective but we also are monitoring two waves in the Atlantic. The first wave is nearing the Caribbean and is set to eventually become Bonnie. As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, a track hugging the South American coastline is likely before it plows into Central America this weekend. It could be our first hurricane of the season but is no worry for us. Behind it is another wave which is a ways off and shows no signs of formation right now.

