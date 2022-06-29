BBB Accredited Business
Bayou Classic tickets on sale now

Tickets for the 49th Annual Bayou Classic are now on sale.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Tickets to attend the biggest HBCU football rivalry in the country, the 49th Annual Bayou Classic, are now available for purchase.

Earlier this week, Southern University announced ticket sales would begin on Thursday, June 30.

The Southern University Jaguars and the Grambling State University Tigers will face off on the gridiron on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Kick off is set for 1 p.m.

Fans can also buy tickets for the Battle of the Bands & Greek Show that will be held Friday, November 25 at the Caesars Superdome.

Tickets will be available on every seating level and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.

For information, visit www.mybayouclassic.com.

