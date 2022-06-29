BBB Accredited Business
Bengals and former LSU QB Joe Burrow shares pro-choice stance online

The former Heisman winner has been known for being upfront and public with his opinions
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice...
Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow talks with members of the media after an NFL football practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(WVUE) -In the wake of last week’s historic Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v Wade, voices from the crowd have emerged on both sides of the debate.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback and former LSU National Champion Joe Burrow weighed in to show support for women’s reproductive rights with a “pro-choice” stance.

Burrow’s message appeared on his Instagram story on Monday (June 27).

Joe Burrow's show of support for women's reproductive rights
Joe Burrow's show of support for women's reproductive rights(Fox 8)

The message Burrow shared is a popular meme shared in pro-choice circles that explains the view that women in support of Roe see the issue as a matter of health care and that the stance isn’t “pro-murder” of babies. With no federal protection for abortion, leaving the matter up to individual states, many fear the recent Supreme Court ruling opens the door for extremely restrictive abortion laws, including those with no exceptions for cases related to rape or incest.

Those that support overturning Roe argue that leaving the issue up to states’ rights grants more freedom on a case-by-case basis, or that it reduces federal government oversight of an individual state’s affairs.

