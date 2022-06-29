Bruce: Tropical moisture and Gulf low to keep things unsettled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical moisture is here and here to stay for several days. 2 weeks of near 100° to temps struggling to hit 90°. that is all thanks to more cloud cover and rain chances. The Gulf low to our southwest will help provide bands of rain through the end of the week on its eastern side.

The Gulf disturbance continues to swirl to our southwest. Although it will not have a direct impact, it will bring bands of rain on the eastern side of the low. Rain chances remain into the holiday weekend. At least it won't be crazy hot as clouds and rain keep the temps at bay. pic.twitter.com/yFR8xFLdvL — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 29, 2022

The wetter and cooler pattern is set to continue through the rest of the week, as a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf crawls its way to Texas. This system will keep our flow coming straight from the Gulf, leading to widespread storm coverage each day through Friday. If you get caught under a downpour, a quick 1-2 inches of rain is possible. Be on the lookout for some minor street flooding at times as these storms pop around the area. Coverage of rain remains around 60-70 percent.

Looking ahead to the Fourth of July weekend, we should trend back to normal rain chances and more sunshine. Our highs will respond to that increase in sun, with the lower 90s returning to the area. Rain chances for the weekend on into the holiday on Monday will be around 40 percent.

A look out over the tropics shows lots of activity, but little to be concerned about locally. The closest Gulf disturbance is just a rain producer for us. It’s possible this system becomes a weak depression or storm before landfall in Texas on Thursday night. Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is racing through the ABC islands along the northern coast of South America. The fast-forward motion has kept this from getting a name, as it lacks an organized circulation. Eventually, this should form into Bonnie as it leaves South America and nears Central America by Friday. Again, this is of no threat to us.

