Deputy hospitalized after being hit by vehicle; fired weapon back at driver, Jefferson sheriff says

The incident happened after the suspects were reported for shoplifting
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - A deputy was injured Tuesday (June 28) night in Jefferson Parish after being struck by a vehicle. The sheriff says that after being hit, the deputy fired his weapon at the driver.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said that the incident occurred after the suspects in the vehicle were reported for shoplifting around 8 p.m. at a store in the 4300 block of Jefferson Highway.

The responding deputy tried to box in the suspect vehicle in the parking lot but they still attempted to drive away. The deputy was thrown onto his police unit as he tried to stop the suspects’ vehicle. The deputy fired his weapon at the suspects leaving the scene after they ran over his foot.

The deputy is currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

The suspects are currently at large.

