FFF: Battle for QB1 at LSU

In this edition of FFF: We breakdown the LSU QB room, the Los Angeles Football Club of MLS buys up some big-time stars, and a stop into Fury's Restaurant.

FOOTBALL

Four quarterbacks are fighting for the top job at LSU: Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, and Walker Howard.

First off, I think Howard is out of the mix this year. The former 5-star recruit out of St. Thomas More needs a year to grow in the LSU offensive system.

Secondly, Jayden Daniels will play this season at quarterback. I’m not saying he’s the starter, but he will get playing time.

Daniels duel-threat capabilities are something Brian Kelly no doubt likes in his offense. The Arizona State transfer is dangerous with his feet, and can deliver with his arm also.

Breaking down the battle for QB1 at LSU in this edition of #GarlandontheAvenue. Myles Brennan, Garrett Nussmeier, Jayden Daniels, and Walker Howard in the mix for the starting gig. pic.twitter.com/kBOPTVrujZ — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 27, 2022

That leaves the QB1 job down to two in my estimation, Brennan and Nussmeier.

Brennan is the sixth-year senior with three starts under his belt. Nussmeier is the redshirt freshman with a cannon for an arm, and bravado to fit passes into tight windows.

The former St. Stanislaus quarterback weighed in on the battle at the Manning Passing Academy.

“It’s part of being in the game, it’s part of being in the spotlight, part of there can only be one quarterback playing at one time. So I’ve been in this position before, and I’ve come out on top. So I know what I have to do to do, and that’s between me and me. I think the biggest thing is I’m the oldest quarterback in there. We’re all trying to help each other. Whether it’s me helping Walker, helping Nuss, helping Jayden. We’re all pushing each other. I learn things from Nuss, from Jayden, we pick each other’s brains. It’s not like Walker’s on the bottom of the chart because he’s the youngest. We’re all pushing each other,” said Myles Brennan.

FÚTBOL

The Los Angeles Football Club currently holds the best record in Major League Soccer with 33 points. They possess one of the best strikers in MLS, Mexican Carlos Vela.

But for LAFC, one star isn’t enough. So they went out and bought two world-class players.

Italian Giorgio Chiellini and Welsh star Gareth Bale will join the squad in July.

Italian National team and Juventus star, Chiellini, is considered on the back end of his career, but he’s still got some gas in the tank.

Bale will play for Wales in the World Cup this winter. He’s very dangerous on free kicks, and possesses a ton of championship trophies.

LAFC have yet to win an MLS Cup (they only started in 2018), but this is their best chance to grab the crown.

FOOD

From the outside, Fury’s Restaurant on Martin Behrman Ave. is very unassuming. But never ever judge a book by it’s cover.

The Italian restaurant is an absolute gem once you’re inside.

The crabmeat au gratin, spaghetti and meatballs, and the veal parmesan are some of the entrees you must try at Fury’s.

On Saturday’s, come 5:30, the place is absolutely packed. Locals know this is a meal to not miss out on.

