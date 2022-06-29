Gulf disturbance increases rain chances

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Gulf disturbance may become a depression before it reaches the Texas Coast on Thursday and Friday but the end result will be the same for Southeast Louisiana. Deeper tropical moisture means storms are likely Thursday and Friday. Some localized flooding will be possible with the heavier rains.

Storms stick around into the weekend with perhaps a few more breaks. More sun with a few afternoon storms are expected looking ahead to Fourth of July Monday and into midweek. Temperatures will be around 90 degrees give or take a few based on rain coverage.

