Juvenile in critical condition after shot multiple times, Kenner police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Kenner police say.

A search warrant in relation to the shooting was executed shortly after noon on Wednesday (June 29) in the 1700 block of Vintage Drive.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Newport Place around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

