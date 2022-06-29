BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Juvenile in critical condition after shot multiple times, Kenner police say

Kenner Police are investigating shooting on Newport Place
Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - A juvenile is in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Kenner police say.

A search warrant in relation to the shooting was executed shortly after noon on Wednesday (June 29) in the 1700 block of Vintage Drive.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of Newport Place around 9 a.m.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean
Tropical disturbance #2 is forecast to become Bonnie and strengthen into the 2022 season's...
Tropical disturbance expected to become 2022′s first hurricane headed to Central America

Latest News

FILE - This Dec. 1, 2012 file photo shows a silhouette of a crucifix and a stained glass window...
FBI opens sweeping probe of clergy sex abuse
The Norwegian Sun is seen docked at the Julia Street Cruise Terminal in New Orleans in this...
Caught on video: Cruise ship cancels remainder of Alaskan voyage after striking iceberg
BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
New Orleans murder suspect B.J. Brown captured in Tennessee, officials say
File Graphic
Deputy hospitalized after being hit by vehicle; fired weapon back at driver, Jefferson sheriff says