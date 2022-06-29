BBB Accredited Business
NOPD investigating homicide near Fairgrounds area

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say that an investigation is underway after a man died from multiple gunshot wounds in the Fairgrounds area Tuesday (June 28) night.

The NOPD says that the man was declared dead on the scene.

The shooting occurred in the 1700 block of Abundance St. around 7:27 p.m., police say.

This is a developing story.

