Zack: Gulf disturbance keeps rain chances high

More rain means less heat as highs struggle out of the 80s
Next 3 Days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s amazing the difference a week makes as a week ago we were flirting with 100 and now here we are barely making it to 90 all due to those cooling storms.

The wetter and cooler pattern is set to continue through the rest of the week as a tropical disturbance in the western Gulf crawls its way to Texas. This system will keep our flow coming straight from the Gulf leading to widespread storm coverage each day through Friday. If you get caught under a downpour, a quick 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible. Be on the lookout for some minor street flooding at times as these storms pop around the area. Coverage of rain remains around 60-70%.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July weekend, we should see a trend back to normal rain chances and more sunshine. Our highs will respond to that increase in sun with the lower 90s returning to the area. Rain chances for the weekend on into the holiday will be around 40%.

A look out over the tropics shows lots of activity but little for us to be concerned about. The closest to home entity is the Gulf disturbance but like I’ve already mentioned, that’s just a rain producer for us. It’s possible this system may try to become a weak depression or storm before landfall in Texas on Thursday night. Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 is racing through the ABC islands along the northern coast of South America. The fast forward motion has kept this from getting a name as it lacks an organized circulation. Eventually this should form into Bonnie as it leaves South America and nears Central America by Friday. Again this is of no threat to us.

