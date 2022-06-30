15-year-old arrested in retaliation shooting of 13-year-old in Kenner, police say

KENNER, La. (WVUE) - One teenager is behind bars and another is fighting for his life after a retaliation shooting in Kenner, according to police.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Newport Place around 9 a.m. Police say a 13-year-old was shot multiple times in retaliation for a previous shooting in the same area.

The 13-year-old remains in the hospital in critical condition.

On Thursday, police say they arrested the suspect shooter, a 15-year-old, from a home in New Orleans.

Kenner Police say they have investigated reports of gunfire in and around the area of the apartments of Newport Place and 42nd Street for months and that they have executed several search warrants resulting in several arrests.

All of the arrests have involved the same core group of individuals, a large percentage of which are juveniles, police say.

