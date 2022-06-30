BBB Accredited Business
17-year-old shot, killed near Fairgrounds, officials say

generic graphic
generic graphic(Pexels, Pixabay)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 17-year-old was killed in a shooting in the Fairgrounds area Tuesday (June 28) night.

The shooting happened in the 1700 block of Abundance Street around 7:27 p.m., police say.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Deangelo Molizone.

Police say Molizone died from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No other information was available.

