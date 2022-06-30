BBB Accredited Business
4 wanted for theft of alcohol and cigarettes from Tangipahoa gas station worth up to $4,000

The spokesperson said that the theft occurred at the Big Boss gas station on Airport Road outside of Hammond earlier this week.(Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Four suspects are wanted for stealing up to $4,000 worth of alcohol and cigarettes from a Tangipahoa Parish convenience store, according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The spokesperson said that the theft occurred at the Big Boss gas station on Airport Road outside of Hammond earlier this week.

Captured in security photos, the sheriff’s office says that they have identified three black women and one black man as the possible suspects. One of the suspects entered the walk-in-cooler and retrieved five cases of alcohol and one woman went behind the counter and stole up to 60 cartons of cigarettes valued at around $80 per carton.

While fleeing the scene, the suspects drove off in a white Mercedes with the stolen items.

Anyone with information that may lead to the identification of these suspects is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

