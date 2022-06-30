BBB Accredited Business
Alabama cites abortion ruling in transgender medication case

By KIM CHANDLER
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is using the U.S. Supreme Court decision on abortion to argue that the state should also be able to ban gender-affirming medical treatments for transgender youth.

The state is asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to lift an injunction against an Alabama law that would make it a felony to give puberty blockers or hormones to transgender minors to help affirm their gender identity.

The case marks one of the first known instances in which a conservative state has tried to apply the abortion decision to other realms, just as LGBTQ advocates and others feared would happen.

