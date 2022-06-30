Bruce: Rain chances continue into the 4th of July weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will continue into the holiday weekend as the pesky gulf low we have been talking about moves into Texas, but keeps rain chances around. rain bands on the eastern side of the disturbance will fire off rounds of spotty showers and a few stormy downpours.

Bruce: Rainy periods through the 4th of July holiday weekend. Not a total washout. There will be periods of prolonged light to moderate rain and a some spotty downpours. There will also be many dry periods. Just keep an eye to the sky as rain and storms pass by. pic.twitter.com/GaqADWBXS3 — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) June 30, 2022

Storms will be widespread today with a 60% rain coverage across the area. Now it’s not going to rain all day but when you do get a storm, it could be on the heavy side. The atmosphere isn’t moving much right now so these will be slow moving downpours which can translate to a quick 2 to 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time. Be on the lookout for street flooding!

This low pressure system will slowly work inland over Southwest Louisiana on Friday leading to more rounds of storms for us on its eastern side. Rain chances will remain elevated through at least Saturday until we finally see this pattern break down.

Good news for the second half of the weekend on into the 4th of July on Monday, rain chances will trend down and the temperatures up just a bit. Highs go from the 80s the next few days to back to the lower 90s as a mixture of sun and storms lingers in the forecast into next week.

In the tropics we’re still waiting on Bonnie which is most likely to come from Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 located in the Caribbean. This system is not our worry but it will finally get a name and crash into Central America on Friday. Elsewhere there isn’t much to talk about other than the Gulf low bringing our high rain chances the next few days.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.