Central City music venue and tiki bar, Portside Lounge, will close, owner says

Closure will mark latest loss of venue for New Orleans’s original music scene
Portside Lounge, a music venue and tiki bar, will close permanently after a performance from surf rock band The Unnaturals on Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m., according to a message posted online by business management.(Portside Lounge)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After this upcoming Fourth of July celebrations, one of New Orleans’s original music venues will be no more.

Portside Lounge, a music venue and tiki bar, will close permanently after a performance from surf rock band The Unnaturals on Monday, July 4 at 5 p.m., according to a message posted online by business management.

“This weekend will be our grand finale with plenty of music all weekend long and The UNNATURALS on the 4th of July,” the message said. “They played the first show here and now they shall play the last.”

An explaination for the closure wasn’t given but original music venues across the country have been closing up shop, a trend that speed up after the start of COVID-19.

Portside Lounge was home for music acts, particularly rock bands, that perform self-produced and originally written music. They also were hosting drummer Russell Batiste and a musician in residence and his band on Wednesday nights and were known for their signature tropical drinks, cookouts, crawfish boils, and free fried chicken on Mondays and Tuesdays.

