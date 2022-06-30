BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Customer shoots employee over missing food order in Baton Rouge, police say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A restaurant employee was shot after a customer’s order was accidentally given away, police in Baton Rouge report.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened at Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Millerville Greens Blvd. around 9:45 p.m. on Wed., June 29.

The incident began as a verbal argument between a customer and an employee when the customer learned their order was accidentally given to someone else, police say.

Police say the two agreed to meet outside where a physical altercation took place.

The altercation was broken up by another employee.

Police say as the employees returned to the store, multiple shots were fired. One of the workers was struck. Their injuries were minor and non life-threatening, police say.

The front of the store also sustained damage.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Tropical disturbance #2 is forecast to become Bonnie and strengthen into the 2022 season's...
Tropical disturbance expected to become 2022′s first hurricane headed to Central America