Dooley talks historic matchup against LSU, other topics

Southern head coach Eric Dooley
Southern head coach Eric Dooley(WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Classic announced tickets went on sale on Wednesday, June 29, but for some Southern fans, the season finale might take a back seat to the second playing date.

RELATED: Bayou Classic tickets on sale now

Jaguar Nation is gearing up for a history-making visit to LSU. Head coach Eric Dooley spoke before the Rotary Club on Wednesday, talking about that subject and several others.

Since the end of spring ball, Dooley has added more depth via the transfer portal. Former Prairie View defensive tackle and St. James alum, Jason Dumas, is reuniting with his head coach on The Bluff. Dumas was named to the All-SWAC first team last season.

Rice wide receiver and Opelousas native, August Pitre III, also returns to his home state.

This season, Southern and LSU will meet on the gridiron for the first time ever. Dooley got the crowd a little psyched up for the Baton Rouge battle.

