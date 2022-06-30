Female shot while driving on I-10 at Carrollton exit
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened on the I-10 West at the Carrollton exit Wednesday evening according to NOPD.
Reports say a female driver was shot and she is being taken to a local hospital.
Three lanes of the I-10 are closed for police investigation. No further details are available at this time.
