BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Female shot while driving on I-10 at Carrollton exit

File photo of police lights.
File photo of police lights.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened on the I-10 West at the Carrollton exit Wednesday evening according to NOPD.

Reports say a female driver was shot and she is being taken to a local hospital.

Three lanes of the I-10 are closed for police investigation. No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
Tropical disturbance #2 is forecast to become Bonnie and strengthen into the 2022 season's...
Tropical disturbance expected to become 2022′s first hurricane headed to Central America
The National Hurricane Center said Sunday (June 26) that a tropical wave crossing the Atlantic...
Hurricane center gives approaching tropical wave high chance of forming in Caribbean

Latest News

A New Orleans man is wanted for stealing a vehicle with a young child inside from the parking...
New Orleans man wanted for stealing a vehicle with a 1-year-old child still inside
A statue at a Catholic Church.
FBI probes sex abuse within the Archdiocese of New Orleans; SNAP, others react
Baldwin & Co.
Black-owned businesses prepping for Essence Festival crowds
Kenner SWAT roll after teen shot
Kenner SWAT roll after teen shot