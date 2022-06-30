Female shot while driving on I-10 at Carrollton exit

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - NOPD is investigating a shooting that happened on the I-10 West at the Carrollton exit Wednesday evening according to NOPD.

Reports say a female driver was shot and she is being taken to a local hospital.

Three lanes of the I-10 are closed for police investigation. No further details are available at this time.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.