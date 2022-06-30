FFF: Brian Kelly, the recruiter

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We take a look at Brian Kelly the recruiter, Manchester United are no longer a top-4 squad in England, and a tasty chicken sandwich to check out.

FOOTBALL

I digest a ton of podcast during my runs, and every now and then something sticks out in those lengthy pods.

One of those came from the Notre Dame beat writer for The Athletic, Pete Sampson. He was asked to compare the recruiting efforts from a 1-10 rating of Marcus Freeman (current Notre Dame coach) and Brian Kelly (former Fighting Irish coach).

Sampson said Freeman is a 9, and Kelly is a 4. Notre Dame is currently No. 2 in the 2023 consensus On3 2023 rankings. So you can understand why Freeman is receiving a ton of hype.

I could also point out that if he considers Freeman a “9″, back in the day I would give former LSU coach Ed Orgeron a 10 in recruiting.

Coach O thought about recruiting non-stop. It was no doubt one of his passions. But with coaching, you always need to find a happy medium.

Kelly doesn’t need to be a 10 in recruiting, because he possesses some top-notch assistants that are well-versed in the recruitment game.

Let’s get into some LSU football recruiting on #GarlandontheAvenue. Three recruits from “The Boot” are some of the possible commitments in the future. Brian Kelly put together a great coaching staff that can deliver a strong ‘23 class. pic.twitter.com/JvfO1YO7Ua — Garland Gillen (@garlandgillen) June 30, 2022

Frank Wilson, Cortez Hankton, Joe Sloan, Brian Polian, Brad Davis, Robert Steeples, and Jamar Cain can handle the lion’s share of recruiting day-to-day. Coach Kelly can be the closer when the time is near for a commitment.

Last year, Coach Kelly came in late in the recruiting game after the firing of Orgeron. According to 247 Sports composite, the Tigers 2022 recruiting class finished No. 12. LSU’s transfer portal ranking was No. 3 with 16 commits. So overall that’s a No. 7 finished. He can adapt well to different jobs quickly.

Right now, LSU is No. 22 in the On3 consensus rankings for 2023 recruiting. It’s early, Tiger fans should no doubt relax. A ton of time until December.

And if Kelly doesn’t get all his guys in December (early National Signing Day), or February (final National Signing Day), he’ll get them in the transfer portal. He’s already done it before.

FÚTBOL

Manchester United own a record 13 titles in the Premier League since the top flight of English football was given that new name in 1992.

Overall in the top flight, the Red Devils possess 20 championships. Liverpool is second with 19.

The last time ManU won the title, 2013. For fans of Manchester United, that feels like an eternity ago, and it could be awhile before they hoist another English Premier League trophy.

Last year, the Red Devils finished in sixth place. That disappointing finish meant their coach had to go.

Enter Erik ten Hag. He has the unenviable task of getting ManU back to the top.

With an aging Cristiano Ronaldo, and an underperforming Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire (to name a few), getting back to good won’t come easy.

Ten Hag could be getting Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona soon, but that’s just a start. They’ll need four or five more moves to get back to the Sir Alex Ferguson days when they racked up all those trophies.

FOOD

If you read in this space, or follow me on the many social media platforms I’m on, you know I love a spicy chicken sandwich.

Blue Oak BBQ, Popeyes (it was founded in Chalmette so I consider it local), and Picnic are some of my favorite spots to grab a spicy chicken sandwich.

One of the others in this mix, Southerns. Their Nashville hot chicken sandwich is exceptional.

It comes with house made pickles, slaw (I didn’t get that on my order), and Yuzu aioli. With a side of phuket fries (that come with the aioli sauce), you got a fabulous meal.

Southerns is a food truck only. They do a great job of giving location info on Instagram and Facebook.

So roll up, you’ll no doubt thank me later.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.