BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Mother accused of suffocating 4-month-old, police say

Keanna Thomas
Keanna Thomas(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested for the death of her four-month-old daughter, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Keanna Thomas, 23, is facing negligent homicide charges in connection with the infant’s death.

Police say Thomas’ daughter was found dead on June 18 at a home located in the 5700 block of Alexander Ave., not far from Plank Road.

Authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive infant.

While investigating, detectives learned that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled suffocation as the cause of death.

Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Tropical disturbance #2 is forecast to become Bonnie and strengthen into the 2022 season's...
Tropical disturbance expected to become 2022′s first hurricane headed to Central America

Latest News

Heavy rain at times
Rain chances stay on the high side
A crime scene in Memphis
15-year-old arrested in retaliation shooting of 13-year-old in Kenner, police say
Man steals car with 1-year-old inside
Man steals car with 1-year-old inside
generic graphic
17-year-old shot, killed near Fairgrounds, officials say