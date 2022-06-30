Mother accused of suffocating 4-month-old, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A mother was arrested for the death of her four-month-old daughter, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Keanna Thomas, 23, is facing negligent homicide charges in connection with the infant’s death.

Police say Thomas’ daughter was found dead on June 18 at a home located in the 5700 block of Alexander Ave., not far from Plank Road.

Authorities responded to a call about an unresponsive infant.

While investigating, detectives learned that Thomas was responsible for the infant’s death.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office conducted an autopsy and ruled suffocation as the cause of death.

Thomas was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.