New Orleans man wanted for stealing a vehicle with a 1-year-old child still inside

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans man is wanted for stealing a vehicle with a young child inside from the parking lot of a Chalmette business, according to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann.

Pohlmann is asking for the public’s help locating 21-year-old Johnathon Perkins of the 4900 block of Lafaye Street in New Orleans. An arrest warrant has been issued for Perkins and he’s wanted for theft of a motor vehicle, possession of stolen property and aggravated kidnapping of a juvenile.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday (June 29) morning, according to Pohlmann, deputies with the Field Operations Bureau Patrol Division responded to a call of a 2015 white Subaru Outback with a Mississippi license plate being stolen with a small child inside. The incident happened at a business in the 5300 block of Paris Road in Chalmette.

When deputies arrived, the suspect fled the scene in the vehicle with the baby inside. The 1-year-old child was found later on the side of the road on the Almonaster Boulevard overpass in New Orleans unharmed.

The vehicle was also found abandoned in New Orleans on the Desire Street overpass still running with the headlights flashing.

During the investigation, deputies obtained surveillance video of the incident and identified Perkins as the suspect. Perkins is a black male who was wearing a black shirt, an orange reflective construction vest, a gold chain and earrings at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Perkins or any other information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office at (504) 271-2501 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

