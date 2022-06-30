Outgoing Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn cancels interview with FOX 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn canceled an interview with FOX 8, days before he is set to leave office.

Zahn’s public relations representative reached out to FOX 8 last week saying Zahn wanted to do an interview. But 24 hours before that interview, which was scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m., Zahn backed out.

FOX 8′s series of investigations into Zahn’s administration found it paid tens of thousands of dollars in disaster pay to a select group of employees in the months following Hurricane Ida.

That included payments to former employee Chad Pitfield, who oversaw some of the city’s most lucrative contracts. FOX 8 had to sue to get Kenner to turn over the public documents. Those documents, along with at least 50 additional public records requests revealed potential corruption, mismanagement and misspending by the Zahn administration.

CRIMETRACKER

Kenner overpaid for post-Ida Trash pickup, documents indicate

Former Kenner Official’s timesheet changes show possible cover-up

The FBI has since launched its own investigation into at least two of the subjects of FOX 8′s investigations.

Zahn lost his bid for re-election in March, receiving just 25 percent of the vote.

Newly-elected mayor, Mike Glaser, will be sworn into office on Friday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.