BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Prosecutors: ‘Tiger King’ star trafficked endangered animals

Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million...
Authorities said “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.(JRLDC)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Federal prosecutors in South Carolina say “Tiger King” star Bhagavan “Doc” Antle has been charged with buying or selling endangered lemurs, cheetahs and a chimpanzee without the proper paperwork.

The latest charges released Thursday are on top of money laundering counts, where authorities said Antle tried to hide more than half a million dollars made in an operation to smuggle people across the Mexican border into the United States.

The U.S. Endangered Species Act requires permission to buy or move any endangered species in captivity and prosecutors said Antle, two of his employees and owners of safari tours in Texas and California all broke the law.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch

Latest News

Keanna Thomas
Mother allegedly drunk when baby died from suffocation after falling off bed, police say
The death toll has risen to 53 in the worst human smuggling case the United States has ever seen.
US official: Migrants who died cleared inland checkpoint
The Supreme Court has never invoked what is known as the independent state legislature...
Supreme Court to hear case on state authority over elections
Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women,...
CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death
TikTok's eel pit guy has set up an eel sanctuary in his home.
LOOK: TikTok star builds eel pit in basement of his house