Woman charged with shooting death of Blue Bayou man

BLUE BAYOU, La. (WVUE) - A woman is in custody and has been charged with the shooting death of a Blue Bayou man, according to information from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Crystal Ricker, 41, has been accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend Brandon Bradley in May after an argument. She was booked into the parish jail for second-degree murder on Wednesday with a bond set at $500,000, said Sheriff Craig Webre.

Detectives say that a domestic dispute between Ricker and Bradley occurred right before the fatal shooting that occurred inside of a small camper in the 200 block of Lake Long Drive just after 3:45 p.m. on May 29. Responders on the scene attempted life-saving measures but say that Bradley died of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Authorities were able to recover the gun and casings at the scene in the aftermath.

