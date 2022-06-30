BBB Accredited Business
Zack: Stormy pattern for a few more days; heavy rains possible

A risk for flash flooding remains in the forecast through Saturday
Heavy rains possible - next few days
Heavy rains possible - next few days(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It seems like we’ve been talking about this Gulf low for days now but it’s finally ready to move inland into Texas and Louisiana which will lead to a stormy pattern heading into the holiday weekend.

Storms will be widespread today with a 60% rain coverage across the area. Now it’s not going to rain all day but when you do get a storm, it could be on the heavy side. The atmosphere isn’t moving much right now so these will be slow moving downpours which can translate to a quick 2 to 3 inches of rain in a short amount of time. Be on the lookout for street flooding!

This low pressure system will slowly work inland over Southwest Louisiana on Friday leading to more rounds of storms for us on its eastern side. Rain chances will remain elevated through at least Saturday until we finally see this pattern break down.

Good news for the second half of the weekend on into the 4th of July on Monday, rain chances will trend down and the temperatures up just a bit. Highs go from the 80s the next few days to back to the lower 90s as a mixture of sun and storms lingers in the forecast into next week.

In the tropics we’re still waiting on Bonnie which is most likely to come from Potential Tropical Cyclone #2 located in the Caribbean. This system is not our worry but it will finally get a name and crash into Central America on Friday. Elsewhere there isn’t much to talk about other than the Gulf low bringing our high rain chances the next few days.

