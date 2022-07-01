BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.
Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, as recent incidents show.(Jacob W. Frank / NPS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — For the second time in three days, a visitor to Yellowstone National Park has been gored by a bison.

Park officials say a 71-year-old woman from West Chester, Pennsylvania, and her daughter inadvertently approached the bison Wednesday as they were returning to their vehicle at a Yellowstone Lake trailhead.

The woman’s injuries were not life-threatening. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Cody, Wyoming.

The incident remains under investigation.

On Monday, a 34-year-old Colorado man got too close to a bison and was thrown as he grabbed a child. An Ohio woman was gored in May.

Park officials said bison are wild and unpredictable, and visitors should stay more than 25 yards away.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

Lance Storz is in custody, facing several charges after a barricade situation Thursday in...
At least 1 officer dead after Kentucky barricade situation, authorities say
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Golden State...
Report: Zion Williamson signs 5-year $231 million extension with Pelicans; deal includes injury protections
FILE PHOTO - A spokesman for the Odesa regional government says another 30 people have been...
Russian missiles kill at least 19 in Ukraine’s Odesa region
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022. The Supreme...
Post-Roe, states struggle with conflicting abortion bans