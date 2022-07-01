BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Essence Festival is back in New Orleans after a pandemic-related hiatus

By Sabrina Wilson
Published: Jun. 30, 2022 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Essence CEO is hugged as she prepared to speak at a kickoff press conference for the 2022...
Essence CEO is hugged as she prepared to speak at a kickoff press conference for the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans, La.(Source: WVUE)

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Essence Festival of Culture kicked off Thursday in New Orleans. It is the first time in two years that the event is being held in person.

Caroline Wanga is CEO of Essence.

“We’re in New Orleans, we’re having a festival,” said Wanga.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused the popular festival to go virtual for 2020 and 2021 but now it along with thousands of attendees are back in New Orleans for the multi-day event.

Mayor Latoya Cantrell attended the opening day press conference along with the owner and other leaders of Essence.

“The city of New Orleans is so excited to host the Essence Festival of Culture once again in our city after a two-year hiatus. We’re prepared and we’re more ready than ever before,” said Cantrell.

Wanga, a former Target executive said Essence and New Orleans are in an unbreakable relationship.

“The Essence Festival of Culture is never leaving the city of NOLA, the Essence Festival of Culture is never leaving the city of NOLA,” she repeated to a packed audience of Essence fest sponsors, supporters, and journalists.

She said Vice President Kamala Harris, the first female and person of color to be VP will take part in the festival.

“Even sister Kamala is coming to sit with us on Saturday,” Wanga said to applause.

And despite the two-year in-person hiatus, the festival is attracting a lot of people to New Orleans this year.

Cantrell says as in the past the city’s hospitality industry is benefitting.

“We know that the investments in our economy are real, we know that over 90% of our hotels and motels are, the occupancy mirrors that of 2019 and we also understand that that is only a snapshot, that doesn’t capture folks who will be short-term rentals or coming and staying with family and friends,” said Cantrell.

It is the 27th year of an event that began in New Orleans and from the sounds of it, it is here to stay.

“We can’t exist separately, in Katrina tried it once so we had to go to Houston, love Houston but it ain’t it,” said Wanga.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

Louisiana Correctional Institute for Women (formerly Jetson Youth Center).
OJJ looks into LCIW correctional facility to possibly house juveniles
Police arrested 21-year-old Johnathon Perkins, who police say stole a vehicle from a Chalmette...
Police capture man accused of stealing car with 1-year-old child inside from Chalmette gas station
Essence Fest
New Orleans hotels near 90% capacity for Essence Fest, July 4 weekend
Kim's farewell to Fox 8
Kim's farewell to Fox 8