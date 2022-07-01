FFF: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte primed for big 2023 season

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Let’s examine the talent of LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte, soccer heats up in the summer months abroad, and a not so successful visit to Popeyes.

FOOTBALL

LSU pumps up the moniker of being “DBU”. It’s well deserved. They churn out some of the top players in the secondary yearly.

They can also point to “WRU” with so much success by their receivers in the NFL. Odell Beckham, Jr., Justin Jefferson, and Ja’Marr Chase, just to name a few.

Next up, Kayshon Boutte.

Against Ole Miss in 2020, Boutte racked up an SEC-record 308 yards receiving, to go along with three touchdowns.

Last season, Boutte was positioned for another big-time campaign, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 6 at Kentucky. Before the setback, he caught 38 passes for 508 yards and nine touchdowns.

Boutte missed all of spring drills recovering from the injury, but that hasn’t stopped the hype around the New Iberia native.

The Athletic’s draft expert, Dane Brugler, slotted Boutte to be drafted No. 14 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“His playmaking talent is undeniable,” said Brugler.

So come Labor Day weekend against Florida State, expect Boutte to show the prognosticators who’s next at WRU.

FÚTBOL

The biggest soccer leagues in the world primarily schedule their offseason in the summer (English Premier League, Serie A (Italy), Bundesliga (Germany), La Liga (Spain), and France’s Ligue 1).

But not all follow those scheduling calendars. Here in America, Major League Soccer plays throughout the summer months.

In Europe, one of the few leagues playing in the summer, League of Ireland Premier Division. They first played soccer throughout the summer in 2003.

From a weather point of view it made sense, and the fan experience is much batter rationalized the IPL. The fields take a beating in the dreary winter months.

Last season, the Shamrock Rovers (such a cool name) won the title. Dundalk possess the most championships with eight.

It’s a win-win for all. Soccer 12 months a year, gotta love it.

FOOD

For a few weeks I was absolutely craving Popeyes spicy chicken. One night, I finally decided to make the move.

I wasn’t successful on my conquest. The Popeyes I visited, wait for it, was out of spicy chicken.

This isn’t the first time I’ve been let down by Popeyes, and it won’t be the last. It’s almost part of the charm of Popeyes, you never know what’s going to happen on a visit.

If you asked me point blank, what do I prefer, Raising Cane’s, Popeyes, or Chick-fil-A? I go with Popeyes. Their spicy chicken has been my favorite since childhood.

When it comes to consistency, I would go with Cane’s or Chick-fil-A. I know what the story is with each, no surprises.

By the way, I went the next day...and finally got that spicy chicken. “Love that chicken from Popeyes.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.