‘Halloweentown’ stars Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz announce engagement

Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz have officially announced on Instagram that...
By Marchaund Jones
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(WVUE) - Disney Channel’s legendary witch and warlock have announced that they are engaged. Halloweentown’s Kimberly J. Brown and Daniel Kountz have officially announced on Instagram that the two are set to get hitched.

Brown, who played Marnie in the 1998 classic film posted the big news saying, “Have I introduced you guys to my Fiancée? ☺️💍❤️ #isaidyes,” she captioned a selfie of herself with Kountz. In it, she’s showing off her engagement ring.

Kountz also shared the news with an Instagram video montage captioned, “She said yes‼️❤️ 💍 Gunna love you forever @officialkjb.”

Kountz appeared in the second movie Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge, where they both met, playing a warlock named Kal seeking revenge on Marnie and her family for the death of his father. Marnie developed a crush on Kal, but later discovered the truth about who he really was and came up with a way to defeat him before he destroyed Halloweentown forever.

In June of last year, Brown gave her followers a little backstory on their love in a TikTok video.

“So, we first met, 20 years ago filming a movie together, where our characters flirted a little bit in the beginning but then I found out that he was my family’s arch-nemesis and basically hated him, for the rest of the movie,” she told the camera with scenes from Halloweentown II at the bottom of the video.

“In real life, we had no romantic feelings for each other at all while we were working together and then didn’t see or talk to each other for, like, at least a good 10 years or so,” she added. “Then reconnected a few years ago to film some comedy sketches for my YouTube channel and unexpectedly fell in love. So it’s funny how life surprises you sometimes.”

