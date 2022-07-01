BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

Nicondra: Stormy periods heading into the holiday weekend

Stormy conditions into the holiday weekend.
Stormy conditions into the holiday weekend.(WVUE)
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain coverage remains high for today and into Saturday as plenty of Gulf moisture continues to lift across the area. Expect most to see a heavy down pour at times with about 70 percent coverage through the day. Some areas could locally see 2 to 3 inches of rain, but over several hours it should be manageable. The benefit to the clouds and rain will be less hot temperatures with highs in the upper 80s for this afternoon and Saturday. Rain coverage dials back Sunday into Monday. Look for more typical rain coverage around 40 percent for the end of the holiday weekend into the next work week. Temperatures will rebound a bit into the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

4th of July Weekend Forecast
Zack: More storms on the way for the holiday weekend
Morning weather update for Fri., June 31 at 6 a.m.
Morning weather update for Fri., July 1 at 6 a.m.
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 6/30
David's Thursday evening weather forecast 6/30
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 6/30
David's Thursday afternoon weather forecast 6/30