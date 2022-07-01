Nicondra: Stormy periods heading into the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain coverage remains high for today and into Saturday as plenty of Gulf moisture continues to lift across the area. Expect most to see a heavy down pour at times with about 70 percent coverage through the day. Some areas could locally see 2 to 3 inches of rain, but over several hours it should be manageable. The benefit to the clouds and rain will be less hot temperatures with highs in the upper 80s for this afternoon and Saturday. Rain coverage dials back Sunday into Monday. Look for more typical rain coverage around 40 percent for the end of the holiday weekend into the next work week. Temperatures will rebound a bit into the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.