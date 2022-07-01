BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps
Advertisement

‘Pink tax’ on feminine hygiene products ends in Louisiana

(WIS)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sales tax will no longer be applied to diapers and feminine hygiene products in Louisiana.

The ‘Pink Tax’ exemption became effective state law on Friday, July 1.

Items like tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary napkins, panty liners and more are now exempt from Louisiana’s 4.45% state sales tax.

RELATED LINKS
Bill to exempt diapers, feminine hygiene products from sales tax one step from law
Lawmaker wants to rid state and local taxes on feminine hygiene products
Metro council passes ‘pink tax’ exemption

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BJ Brown, 32, is accused of killing a woman in New Orleans execution-style and fleeing to...
Execution-style New Orleans murder suspect accused of fleeing to Tennessee, shooting police officer
Loved ones and coworkers identified a woman brutally murdered execution-style in the Iberville...
Restraining order documents shed new light on timeline leading up to woman’s execution-style murder
DoorDash murder victim family
24-year-old National Guardsman gunned down while making a Doordash delivery in St. Roch
A man was shot Sunday (May 22) around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Royal and St. Louis...
Art gallery closing New Orleans location due to ‘city’s unsafeness’
FILE PHOTO - Leflore County Circuit Clerk Elmus Stockstill tells The Associated Press the...
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest

Latest News

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) goes to the basket against Golden State...
Report: Zion Williamson signs 5-year $231 million extension with Pelicans; deal includes injury protections
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
“Now we need them to deliver,” says Sec. Buttigieg as flight cancellations increase
Fatal Shooting Graphic
Woman found fatally shot in New Orleans East, NOPD says
JP and Slidell carjackings
Uber driver carjacked, shot in New Orleans; 5 teens arrested