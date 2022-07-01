BBB Accredited Business
Some Vidalia onions recalled because of listeria fears

Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.
Some Vidalia onions are being recalled. They were sold in five states.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Some people should take a close look at their onions before grilling this holiday weekend.

A&M Farms of Georgia announced a voluntary, limited recall of its whole Vidalia onions due to a possible listeria contamination.

The recall comes after the company detected listeria on a single pack line.

Consumer can spot the recalled Vidalias by the purchase location and the PLU sticker located on the skin: PLU no. 4159, Little Bear brand, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The items in question were sold in bulk in late June at Wegmans stores in the Rochester area, New York, in Massachusetts, and at the Erie West and Erie Peach Street Wegmans stores in Pennsylvania.

The onions were also sold in bulk at Publix stores throughout Florida and in Barrow, Clarke, DeKalb, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Jackson, Oconee and Walton counties in Georgia.

Consumers are advised to return the onions to the place of purchase for a refund.

Among the potential symptoms of listeria are fever, headaches, and abdominal pain.

Sam’s Club in North Carolina said it destroyed all 6-pound bags of the recalled onions in North Carolina before they were sold.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report

