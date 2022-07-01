Tropical Storm Bonnie forms; will make landfall in Nicaragua and Costa Rica

(WVUE) - Tropical Storm Bonnie will produce heavy rain across portions of Nicaragua and Costa Rica through Saturday.

The following storm total rainfall amounts are expected:

Nicaragua and Costa Rica: 4 to 8 inches, localized 12 inches. This rainfall is expected to result in life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides.

Tropical storm conditions are expected over San Andres Island today. Tropical storm conditions are expected to reach the Tropical Storm Warning area along the Caribbean coasts of Nicaragua and Costa Rica by this evening and will spread westward to the Pacific coast within the warning areas overnight.

Storm surge could raise water levels by as much as 1 to 3 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of Nicaragua near and to the north of where the center makes landfall.

