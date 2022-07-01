BBB Accredited Business
Woman found fatally shot in New Orleans East, NOPD says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An investigation is underway after a woman was discovered fatally shot in New Orleans East in the early morning hours on Fri., July 1, the NOPD says

Police say they found the woman suffering from gunshot wounds just after 1 a.m. in the 4900 block of Oled Drive.

She died on the scene, police say.

One person was detained for questioning.

This is a developing story.

