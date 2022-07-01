BBB Accredited Business
Zack: More storms on the way for the holiday weekend

Highs continue to stay below 90
4th of July Weekend Forecast
4th of July Weekend Forecast(Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 4:18 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s either one or the other at this time of year and we had our run of heat, now it seems like we are in our streak of wet weather.

More storms are in the forecast for today and continuing through the holiday weekend. Be on the lookout for the downpours because overall storm motion remains slow which means when it pours on you, a quick 2-3 inches of rain is possible in a short amount of time. Rain coverage for today and again on Saturday will be around 70%.

I do see some signs that the tropical environment giving us these widespread, daily storm events will start to dissipate a bit by Sunday continuing into the 4th of July on Monday. This should allow us to get a bit more sun and heat in the forecast. Highs revert back to the lower 90s for the second half of the weekend with a mixture of sun and storms.

A quick look at next week shows normal summer with a daily mixture of 90 degree weather and afternoon pop up storms.

In the tropics we may finally get Bonnie named later today. Satellite this morning does indicate an organizing storm over the far southern Caribbean with banding features becoming evident. After being named and impacting Central America the storm will move into the Pacific where it will keep the same name and possibly become a hurricane. Elsewhere there isn’t much to talk about right now.

