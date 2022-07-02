BBB Accredited Business
City of Kenner swore in former Police Chief Mike Glaser as the new mayor

By Lee Zurik
Published: Jul. 1, 2022 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENNER, La. (WVUE) - The city of Kenner swore in former Police Chief Mike Glaser today after beating incumbent Ben Zahn. He officially took office this morning. Zahn had been the subject of Fox 8 ongoing investigations into political corruption and mismanagement in the city.

The last year of the Zahn administration turned contentious, fights with the council and an FBI investigation led to a landslide defeat in the election.

Today Glaser pledged to make immediate changes. He says he followed our reports on potential corruption and mismanagement; stories that raised questions about how Zahn paid some employees and contractors after Hurricane Ida.

Our stories raised questions about payments made to garbage collector IV Waste. Glaser believes the council is already auditing those records.

Zahn switched to IV waste in 2020, essentially canceling the City’s contract with Ramelli Waste. Kenner paid tens of thousands of dollars defending itself after Rameli sued claiming it was improperly replaced.

Our stories on Kenner started after we sued former Mayor Ben Zahn last year after his administration refused to hand over records related to post Hurricane Ida payments to employees and garbage collector IV Waste.

A judge forced Zahn to give us the records, something the new mayor pledges will never need to happen in his administration.

