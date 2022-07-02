Hannah: Wet start to the holiday weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Tropical moisture sticks around for one more day before we start to dry out a bit.

The remnants of the tropical disturbance in the Gulf are still over parts of western Louisiana and continue to bring us widespread showers and storms throughout the day Saturday.

The good news, by Sunday we will see a lightly drier pattern as that system moves out of the area just in time for the Fourth of July. Afternoon rain chances are still there through the start of the week, but look less widespread than for Saturday.

Temperatures will continue to sit around average or slightly below in the high 80s and low 90s through the week. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s.

