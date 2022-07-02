BBB Accredited Business
Houma police seek tips after man shot to death near Main Street intersection

A shooting near Main Street on Friday night (July 1) left 44-year-old Robert Mitchell of...
By Ken Daley
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUMA, La. (WVUE) - A fatal shooting Friday night (July 1) near a busy Main Street intersection has Houma police asking the public for tips to identify a killer.

The department said officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to reports of gunfire near the intersection of Main and Naquin streets. They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The victim, identified as 44-year-old Robert Mitchell of Napoleonville, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Investigators were told Mitchell had been “involved in an altercation” with another man before several shots were fired.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at (985) 873-6371 or Crimestoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433. Anonymous tips also can be submitted online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

