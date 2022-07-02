LSU Football goes into Minnesota for latest 2023 commitment

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The LSU Tigers added their seventh recruit to the 2023 class with the commitment of 4-star Jaxon Howard from Minneapolis, MN.

Howard is being recruited to play edge rusher on defense. He also excels at tight end for Robbinsdale Cooper High School.

He’s the No. 1 recruit in the state of Minnesota according to On3. According to On3 consensus, Howard is the No. 101 ranked recruit in the country.

LSU’s seven commitments are represented by six different states.

The Tigers 2023 class moved up to No. 13 after the commitment of Howard.

Here’s the full list of commitments:

Jaxon Howard, EDGE, 4-star, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Kyle Parker, WR, 3-star, Lovejoy, Texas

Daylen Austin, CB, 4-star, Long Beach, California

Mac Markway, TE, 4-star, St. Louis, MO.

Ryan Yaites, S, 4-star, Denton, TX.

Michael Daugherty, S, 4-star, Logansville, GA.

Trey Holly, RB, 4-star, Union Parish High School, Farmerville, LA.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.