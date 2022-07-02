BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: A more typical summer pattern as we head into the Holiday

More typical summer rain coverage for the 7 day forecast.
More typical summer rain coverage for the 7 day forecast.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rainy conditions stick around as we head into the second half of the Fourth of July holiday weekend. We will see less coverage though as a disturbance that added extra focus for storms is moving away from the region. Plenty of moisture sticks around and we should see more typical 30 to 40 percent rain coverage for the remainder of the weekend. Less rain coverage will allow for slightly warmer temperatures with highs in the lower 90s. Expect much of the same for the week ahead.

In the tropics Bonnie crossed over Central America into the Pacific while Colin formed off the North Carolina coast. Neither storm will have any impact in our region in the next few days. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on another wave just entering the Caribbean. Currently they are giving it a very low chance of becoming better organized.

