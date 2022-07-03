FFF: NFL wide receiver contracts passing Mike Thomas deal with frequency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: We re-examine the Michael Thomas contract from 2019, U.S.A. Soccer is back in the Olympics, and my updated Top-5 restaurants in NOLA.

FOOTBALL

In 2019, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas signed the richest contract at his position. The deal was five years for a little over $96 million.

With the recent flurry of big deals at the spot, MT’s contract has been passed multiple times.

Value of the full deal, his is now fifth. Raiders’ Davante Adams 5-year contract is $140 million.

When it comes to yearly average, Thomas is at 14th. Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill averages $30 million a year on his four-year deal.

Thomas is no doubt well compensated, and he could get another big deal down the line. He just needs to get back on the field for the Black and Gold. He’s got the talent, just needs to get his health back to 100 percent.

FÚTBOL

The U.S.A. men’s soccer team is back in the Olympics after a 16-year drought. The Stars and Stripes beat Honduras, 3-0, to qualify for the first time since 2008.

It’s been so long since the U.S.A. made the Olympics that Freddy Adu started on the squad the last time they qualified. Yeah, remember that guy.

The squad consist of mainly players under the age of 23. You can have three players over that age, it’s what they call “exceptions.”

Is U.S.A. now back on the soccer map (they play in the World Cup in November)? Yes they are, but getting wins will make this all much sweeter for the USMNT.

FOOD

It’s time, my yearly updated Top-5 restaurants in New Orleans is here.

The rankings are a mixture of great food and atmosphere. It has to be a cool spot with tasty menu options to catch my eye.

In alphabetical order: Clancy’s, Herbsaint, Mr. John’s, Pêche, and San Lorenzo.

My favorite dishes: veal with crabmeat from Clancy’s, lobster bucatini at San Lorenzo, and grilled redfish with salsa verde at Pêche.

