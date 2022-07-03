Hannah: More sun and some storms before the weekend is over

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sunshine is on the way for the end of the holiday weekend.

Sunday returns to a more average summertime pattern. Sunshine in the morning will give way to a few scattered showers and storms this afternoon.

The Fourth of July on Monday will be similar, with afternoon showers and storms possible but many areas could stay dry through the day. Temperatures remain around normal in the low 90s, overnight lows falling into the mid 70s.

Rain chances stick around for the afternoons through the week, typical of this time of year.

