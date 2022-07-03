BBB Accredited Business
Nicondra: Daily storms around, but drier conditions in time for fireworks

Rain showers keep temperatures in check
Passing showers through the day with plenty of dry time for the 4th.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Jul. 3, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We saw less coverage for most of the day as storms moved across southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast on this holiday weekend, but the areas that did see rain got pretty well soaked. A similar set up again for the Fourth of July on Monday with passing showers and a few heavy down pours, but plenty of dry time. The extra cloud cover and rain cooled air will keep temperatures in the upper 80s for most of the day with highs topping out around the 90 degree mark. After a busy weeks the tropics are quiet once again.

Morning weather update for Sunday, July 3
Fourth of July weekend
Hannah: More sun and some storms before the weekend is over
More typical summer rain coverage for the 7 day forecast.
Nicondra: A more typical summer pattern as we head into the Holiday
Morning weather update for Saturday, July 2
