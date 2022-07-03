BBB Accredited Business
Police chase involving kidnapping suspect led to Causeway closure, according to JPSO

Causeway Bridge to get updated safety features
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 8:52 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A police chase involving a kidnapping suspect led to the Causeway Bridge being temporarily closed Saturday evening.

The call happened around 6 p.m., according to JPSO, the pursuit happened outside the parish involving JPSO and U.S. Marshal’s Office out of New Orleans.

The chase led to the Causeway Bridge which caused officials to temporarily shut it down which was where the suspect was captured.

No additional information is available at this time.

