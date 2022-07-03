BBB Accredited Business
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at Essence Fest

By Meg Gatto
Published: Jul. 2, 2022 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Vice President Kamala Harris addressed the crowd at Essence Fest Saturday, for the first time as Vice President Kamala Harris telling the attendees to use their voices as the country faces the fallout from the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade.

Walking onto the Essence Fest stage to a thunderous applause, Vice President Harris said it felt good to be back, in person. The last time Harris spoke here was in 2019, before she made history as the first woman of color to become Vice President of the United States. Breaking barriers throughout her life, prepared her for this role.

“Don’t hear ‘nobody like you has done this before’, I like to say, I eat no for breakfast,” Harris told the crowd.

Harris took this opportunity to address some of the issues plaguing the African American community, including the recent Supreme Court decision, to overturn Roe V. Wade.

“The Supreme Court, with the Dobbs decision, for the first time in the history of our nation took a constitutional right that had been recognized and took it from the women of America. Took a constitutional right,” Harris explained.

Harris says those most impacted will be women without means, who may have to travel to get the reproductive care they need. Another major concern for her? What else the supreme court may reconsider.

“What that means then in terms of what else is vulnerable that we otherwise thought was settled, including issues like contraception, including issues like same-sex marriage, including the intimate decisions that people should be able to make that I call heart and home without government interference,” Harris said.

Actress Keke Palmer, who hosted this discussion, asked how everyday citizens can step up to get involved in whatever issue they’re passionate about. Harris said, don’t be afraid to use your voice.

She also offered this advice, saying, “There is power in knowing that the vast majority of us have so much more in common than what separates us.”

