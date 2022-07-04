BBB Accredited Business
18-month-old revived after being found unresponsive in swimming pool

Pool Generic
Pool Generic(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 4, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ/Gray News) – A parent revived an 18-month-old boy who almost drowned in Texas Thursday, according to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office.

KAUZ reports deputies responded to the Iowa Park Clinic around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses told authorities the toddler was found unresponsive in a swimming pool in the area.

A parent immediately began CPR before taking the boy to the clinic, according to the sheriff’s office. The 18-month-old was then flown to a children’s hospital.

